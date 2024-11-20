'On The Sidelines'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
AAA predicts that a record 80 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving this year, up from last year’s 78.3 million.
U.S. single-family housing starts were down 6.9% in October, due in large part to a 10.2% decline in the South as Hurricanes Helene and Milton depressed building activity.
A Beatles bootleg from 1965 d…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.