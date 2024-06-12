'One-Two Punch'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Joe Biden is the first president since the founding of the United Nations to not host a secretary-general at the Oval Office.
FiveThirtyEight’s initial 2024 election forecast has President Biden winning in 53% of 1,000 simulations and Donald Trump winning in 47%.
WNBA games are averaging 1.3 million television viewers thi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.