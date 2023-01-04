'Open Revolt'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
More bosses order workers back to the office as the job market shifts: “There’s a little bit of a tug of war going on right now,” said David Garfield, global head of industries at consulting firm AlixPartners.
For the first time in nearly a decade, the two largest players in online advertising — Google and Facebook — are…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.