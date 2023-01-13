'Orbital Traffic'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Exxon scientists predicted global warming, even as the company publicly cast doubts, a new study published in Science found.
Just 24% of public schools feel ‘very prepared’ for active shooters.
2022 was a record year for space launches.
Thank you for subscribing. Know someone who should check out the newsletter? Let them!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.