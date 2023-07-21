Today at 5 am ET, you received my subscriber-only podcast Trial Balloon.

Today’s episode: ‘Can Anyone Beat Trump for the GOP Nomination?’: As the indictments pile up for Trump, we discuss the possible alternatives for the Republican presidential nomination.

1× 0:00 -17:34

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The best way to listen is through your podcast app — episodes will automatically download there eve…