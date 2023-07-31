'Phones Without Borders'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Apple designers have long dreamed of an iPhone that is truly all-screen — with no borders around the display and no cutouts for cameras or sensors. With the iPhone 15 this fall, Apple will take another step toward that goal.
Study drugs make healthy people worse at problem solving, not better.
Starlink's near total contro…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.