‘Political Benefit’
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
In 2016, about half of Republicans (47%) and slightly more than a third of Democrats (35%) said those in the other party were a lot or somewhat more immoral than other Americans. Today, 72% of Republicans regard Democrats as more immoral, and 63% of Democrats say the same about Republicans. The pattern is similar with…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.