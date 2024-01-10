'Political Threats'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
The U.S. trade deficit narrowed by two percent in November to $63.2 billion, despite economists’ expectations that it would widen slightly.
Qualcomm has become the first U.S. company in three decades to surpass IBM in annual new patents.
The number of Chinese international students at top U.S. universities rose 33% betwee…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.