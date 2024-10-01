'QR Code'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Former President Jimmy Carter is 100 years old today.
Hurricane Helene has already likely caused more than $30 billion in economic damage.
A newly discovered work by Mozart, found in the collection of the Leipzig Municipal Library, has been performed for the first time.
