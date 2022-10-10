'Quantum Internet'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
US Republicans pull $1bn from BlackRock over ESG investing concerns.
Chicago scientists are testing an unhackable quantum internet in their basement closet: The quantum internet aims to use nature's smallest particles to share information in a manner that can't be hacked — and someday to link new quantum computers.
Face…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.