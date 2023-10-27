'Rapid Pace'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
President Biden’s approval rating among Democrats plunged 11 percentage points over the past month.
Hardship withdrawals from Vanguard 401(k) accounts have doubled since 2019, while such withdrawals from Fidelity 401(k)s have more than tripled in the past five years.
More than 11% of the world’s 2,072 billionaires have ru…
