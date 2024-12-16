'Ratings Hole'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Economists trim Fed rate cut estimates on fear of Trump inflation surge.
Apple’s New Vision for Computing Is a Giant Foldable iPad.
SantaCon hit New York and other cities around the world on Saturday.
Thank you for subscribing. Know someone who should check out the newsletter? Let them!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.