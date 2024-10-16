'Record Turnout'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
The number of worker petitions to the National Labor Relations Board for union representation has doubled during Joe Biden’s presidency.
At least 20 U.S. colleges have closed so far this year, with more set to shut down after the current academic year.
A startup called Starship Technologies has the same name as SpaceX’s s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.