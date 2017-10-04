Chris Riback's Newsletter
Rep. Jim Jordan: "Just Ask Me"
Rep. Jim Jordan: "Just Ask Me"

Oct 04, 2017
So a couple of weeks ago, I saw Rep. Jim Jordan – Republican from Ohio’s 4th congressional district – say something on TV that I feel I see our politicians say all the time and I never believe: Call me.

Rep. Jordan was reacting to something that had been written about him, something he said was flat out wrong. If you want to know what I think, he said, just ask me.

So I did. And Rep. Jordan kept his word… this podcast is the result.  

Specifically, I wanted to ask the Freedom Caucus Congressman about two main issues – the budget and tax reform plans. I wanted to ask him about Republican leadership and any tensions within the Republican Party. And given the Las Vegas tragedy, I wanted to ask him about that, too – not to have a gun control debate… that’s for another podcast – but to ask him the straightforward question that’s on my mind and, I know, on the minds of many others: Is there any role government can play in helping prevent the proliferation of these mass murders?

Rep. Jordan took on all of my questions, which I guess is what one should expect from a two-time NCAA wrestling champion – a fellow who won one of his titles by defeating a future two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion.

Before we begin though, I want to repeat an ask that I’ve been making on these podcasts: I hope you like these conversations. If so, I’d appreciate if you’d take a moment, go to iTunes, and, if you’re so moved, leave a 5-star review. The ratings really matter. As always though, if you don’t like the conversations, please forget I ever mentioned it.

That’s it. Here’s my conversation with Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio…

