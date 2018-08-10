Rick Wilson: A GOP Strategist on the 'Worst President Ever'

Rick Wilson doesn’t expect you to like him.



For the last 30 years, Rick has been part of the underbelly of American politics: A self-described “Republican political strategist and infamous negative ad-maker.”



And he’s done it for Republicans at all levels – state, local, & national, ranging from George H.W. Bush to Rudy Giuliani. As he says, he’s the one you called when you needed an attack.



Not that feels his Democratic competitors were any better. But among them all, they helped make our politics nasty, bitter, angry, and mean.



Now we have a divided country and Donald Trump is President. And Wilson – who, as you’ll hear, feels some guilt about the mess we’re in – is trying to do something about it.



And he’s written all about it in his new book: Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever.



If you’ve seen Rick on TV, you know he’s a live wire. Just this week Morning Joe had to use 7-second delay and literally mute one of his colorful rants. So, buckle up.



