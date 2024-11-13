'Rising Bonuses'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
The longtime CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Neom has abruptly stepped down after eight years in charge of the high-profile megacity project.
Police in Italy have busted a major European criminal network that was forging and selling artworks supposedly by Banksy, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, and others.
My Little Pony has finally ma…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.