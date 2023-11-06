'Salary Freeze'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Item return rates swelled from 10.6% in 2020 to 16.5% in 2022, with many consumers saying they order multiple sizes of the same item and returns that do not fit. More than 40% of retailers are now charging return fees.
AI models can perform better when users express emotions such as urgency or stress, a new paper conclud…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Chris Riback's Newsletterto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.