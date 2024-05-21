'Scarlett Johansson's Voice'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
The European far-right “unofficially launched its election campaign ahead of voting for the European Parliament next month, presenting a united front of leaders from across the continent who criticized illegal migration, globalism, and socialism.”
Target is lowering prices on approximately 5,000 frequently bought items.
…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.