'Search Engine'
What You Need To Know
Earlier today, you received my subscriber-only podcast Trial Balloon.
Today’s episode: ‘Biden’s Third Rail Dare’ — Taegan Goddard and I review President Biden's State of the Union challenge to Republicans, the GOP's focus on schools, and the power to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker.
The best way to listen is through your podcast app — episodes will aut…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.