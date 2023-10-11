‘Sheer Evil’
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
The global population of those worth $100 million or more has doubled to 28,420 over the past two decades.
Scientists in China have found a never-before-seen type of ore that contains the rare earth element niobium, which acts as a superconductor and could revolutionize battery technology.
Most IT professionals take up to…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Chris Riback's Newsletterto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.