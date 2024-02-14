'Single Vote'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Super Bowl LVIII’s 123.7 million viewers were the most watching the same broadcast in the history of television.
Half of Americans think California is in decline.
Nvidia is now worth more than Amazon thanks to the AI chip boom.
