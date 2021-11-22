'Skimpflation'

Today’s posts that caught my eye:

Not sure I’ve ever seen a sentence like this one from the FT piece revealing new information about China’s hypersonic weapon test in July: “Experts at Darpa, the Pentagon’s advanced research agency, remain unsure how China overcame the constraints of physics by firing countermeasures from a vehicle traveling at hypersonic speeds.”

“A growing share of childless adults in U.S. don’t expect to ever have children: 44% of non-parents ages 18 to 49 say it is not too or not at all likely that they will have children someday, an increase of 7 percentage points from the 37% who said the same in a 2018 survey,” reports Pew Research Center.