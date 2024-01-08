'Soap Opera'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
A new low of 28% of U.S. adults are satisfied with the way democracy is working in the country.
United Launch Alliance's Vulcan rocket was moved to the launch pad after a decade of development and testing.
The NFL made up 93 of the top 100 broadcast programs in 2023.
