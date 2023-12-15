Today at 5 am ET, you received my subscriber-only podcast Trial Balloon.

Today’s episode: Split Screen: Republicans are intent on impeaching President Biden, but a split screen moment depends on whether they have the votes. And Trump's legal strategy is all about delay.

