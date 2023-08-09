'Startup Hub'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Apple is planning to move the button to hang up a call in new iPhone software: In beta versions of iOS 17, Apple has moved the “End Call” button away from the center of the screen to the lower right-hand corner.
Ohio takeaways: Abortion rights are still a big motivator for voters. Even when they’re not directly on the ba…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.