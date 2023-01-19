‘Stepping Down’
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Groups of Americans will be able to directly sponsor refugees for resettlement in the U.S. under a new program launching today, a step that could bolster admissions and reduce government costs.
Russian opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny, whose health has deteriorated in prison, has gotten another unusual public show o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.