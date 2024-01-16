'Sticker Price'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
A survey of CEOs worldwide found that 45% think their company will not be viable in a decade without reinvention, up six points from one year ago.
The Boston Consulting Group says global banks could boost their combined valuations by as much as $7 trillion in the next five years.
An AI system trained to conduct medical in…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.