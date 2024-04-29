'Sticker Shock'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
A federal appeals court ruled that New York can enforce a law requiring Internet service providers to sell $15 broadband plans to low-income consumers.
A gold watch that was being worn by the Titanic’s richest passenger, John Jacob Astor IV, when the ship sank sold for a record-breaking $1.485 million — 0 times the expe…
