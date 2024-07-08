'Stunning Upset'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Pope Francis warned that “it is evident that democracy is not in good health in today’s world.”
Consumer reports of job scams were up 118% last year.
Four volunteers emerged from a NASA simulated Mars mission after 378 days.
