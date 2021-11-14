Subscriber Update: Note From Chris

I read recently that when offering a “good news, bad news” paradigm, you should start with the good news.

Let’s start with the good news.

Good News

I hope you feel that one of the good things that came out of the last 18 months of change was this newsletter. We launched near the start of Covid — April 2020 — and within just a few months had about 1,000 subscribers. We’ve grown from there.

My thesis is straightforward: There is too much content. We all need a good editor. I can be one.

My goal is to help you: Save time and stay smarter.

To do this, 6 days a week I offer the ideas, trends and events you need to know. I read (mostly) everything so you don’t have to. I try to factor in: What you surely already know, what you might have missed, and what bears repeating — but with a boiled-down emphasis on what’s essential. I try to add engaging videos, tweets, graphs, and more.

I have tried to show as little bias as possible, connecting insights from multiple sources — even when covering a single topic. Of course, little bias ≠ no editorial judgment.

Now, I’m ready to increase my focus to monetize the effort. This (potentially) brings us to the “bad news” part of the paradigm.

First… More Good News

Black Friday is coming!

So for the first time this year, I am offering a temporary price reduction on the annual membership: 40% off through Thanksgiving weekend.

Other Part of the Paradigm

On to the business model discussion…

I’m very grateful for all you on my “free” list. Your feedback and encouragement are extremely meaningful. It seems you like the product (beyond feedback, the open rate — which is very high for “free” lists — serves as compelling evidence).

My singular frustration is that more people haven’t transitioned from the “free” list to actually subscribing. Of course, two obvious reasons exist:

It’s not worth it to you. You’re the people my grandmother warned me about.

If you’re in the first group, I feel you. I have plenty of products I’m happy to take for free, but don’t rise to the level of meriting my money. I hope to change your mind.

Who’s the second group? In reference to a different context, my grandmother used to say that “people don’t buy the cow when they get the milk for free.”

Two notes: 1) I realize my grandmother didn't originate this phrase; and 2) my grandmother surely got her milk from the Jewel grocery store. Perhaps Dominick’s.

Regardless, it’s time to stop giving away the milk for free. I need to sell more cows.

The Cost of Milk

This means that starting Nov. 21 — next Sunday — free subscribers will get one free post a week: The Weekender edition (Sunday, 8 am ET delivery)

Message to free followers: I still love ya! I hope — even if you’re not ready to pay for the subscription — you’ll tell your friends (every one of them) about Chris Riback’s Newsletter.

But what I really hope is that you’ll transition to become paid subscribers.

If you’ve been with me this long, you must like the product. Perhaps it’s “today’s posts that caught my eye.” Or the overall editorial judgement. Maybe the daily Good News posts make you smile or the Smart Links make you smart. It could be the podcasts or Zoom events — or simply frequent pieces you don’t find on your own.

Whatever your reason, I hope you want to keep getting the daily newsletter. I hope you’ll join.

Thank you

To close with the good news: To further entice you to subscribe, I’m offering a price reduction through Nov. 28 — 40% off our regular price. This will be the last extended price reduction.

In addition to getting a daily product that helps you save time and stay smarter, subscribers support the creation of the newsletter, podcasts & live events.

Questions? Thoughts? Please just reply to this email with anything on your mind.

Thank you for your support and the extraordinary feedback I’ve gotten. I hope you’ll click the red button and subscribe.

Thanks,

Chris