Housekeeping:

1) We’ll be off tomorrow for Memorial Day. See you Tuesday!

2) ICYMI: A plug for the home team — check out our new podcast Trial Balloon. You received the private link for paid subscribers on Friday at 5 am ET.

This week’s episode: DeSantis Debacle — Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign launch on Twitter Spaces had all the appeal of a glitchy confer…