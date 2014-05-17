Susan Demas, Inside Michigan Politics

It’s been more than a year since Michigan’s six-term U.S. Senator Carl Levin announced he was calling it quits. Like other Democrats, Levin made his decision early – giving his party the chance to choose its best candidate and build a big lead.While they might have their candidate, Michigan Democrats don’t have a big lead – if any lead at all.As the battle for U.S. Senate shapes up as the Midterm 2014 big prize, we travel to Michigan. With the country’s largest municipal bankruptcy and new and lower tax revenue projections, voters there are likely more focused on a balanced budget than a balanced Congress. Combined with a compelling governor’s race, an unbelievable blunder by a 25-term U.S. Congressman, and the retirement of a 29-term U.S. Congressman, Michigan becomes a key place to visit.And if you want to go inside Michigan, you go to Inside Michigan Politics, the must-read report that analyzes the Wolverine state’s politics and policy. Susan Demas is publisher and editor.