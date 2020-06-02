Founding Member Rate: Like the newsletter? During this trial period, you 50% off the regular cost. Continued thanks to everyone who already has done so!

The World

More than 60 million residents of U.S. cities have been placed under curfews as President Trump threatened to deploy the military — and the area around the White House was sealed off. Small and midsize cities that have seldom, if ever, seen large protests over police brutality saw protests. Stores along some of Manhattan’s most prized shopping streets were ransacked. L.A. residents were warned to avoid Hollywood because of looting “on foot and via caravans.” At least five U.S. police officers were shot and wounded. (Washington Post, New York Times, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, Reuters)

Protesters were dispersed with tear gas so that President Trump could visit St. John’s Episcopal Church, a trek he began considering Monday morning. (New York Times, Washington Post)

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, Episcopal Diocese of Washington, reacted: “The President just used a bible...and one of the churches of my diocese without permission as a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything that our churches stand for...I am outraged.” (CNN)

57 percent of Americans think police generally treat white people better than black people, but perceptions vary greatly based on race and party affiliation. The CBS News-YouGov poll finds 61 percent of Republicans think police generally treat whites and blacks the same, compared to 80 percent of Democrats who think the opposite. (Washington Post)

GDP is now projected to fall nearly 53% in the second quarter, according to a Fed gauge, while federal spending to prop up the economy is running out. (CNBC, Finance 202)

The U.S. economy could take nearly decade to fully recover, as the Congressional Budget Office marked down its 2020-30 output forecast by a cumulative $7.9 trillion relative to its January projections. That said, U.S. manufacturing activity eased off an 11-year low in May, signaling the worst of the economic downturn was behind. (Wall Street Journal, Reuters)

The U.S. is considering welcoming Hong Kong citizens in response to China’s push to impose national security legislation. Meanwhile, Hong Kong police banned a vigil marking the Tiananmen Square crackdown for the first time in 30 years. (South China Morning Post, BBC)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in accepted President Trump’s G-7 invitation, while Russian President Putin said he wanted more information. Japan Prime Minister Abe is caught between Trump's expanded G-7 and China President Xi's state visit. (Wall Street Journal, Nikkei Asian Review)

Sweden will launch an inquiry into the country’s handling of the pandemic amid growing criticism over nursing home deaths and lack of testing. In Brazil, meat packing plants remain virus hot spots. (Reuters, Reuters)

Black and Asian people in England are up to 50% more likely to die after being infected with COVID-19, a Public Health England study reported. (Reuters)

The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed to hear a case that could remove about 129,000 people from WI voter rolls before the election. (CBS News)

Economy

China weighs the risk that the U.S. will go for ‘nuclear option’ and cut Beijing from the dollar payment system. Meanwhile, investors have sold the dollar and begun buying riskier currencies on optimism about an economic recovery. (South China Morning Post, Wall Street Journal)

Goldman Sachs estimates that average funding ratios for public pension funds have declined to 60% and below, down from 74% before the crisis. (ai-cio.com)

The cost of renting an apartment in the Bay Area plummeted in May, as layoffs and the increased flexibility of working from home drove a double-digit drop in some of the nation’s most expensive housing markets. (SF Chronicle)

Tech workers could face steep pay cuts for leaving Bay Area. (The Information)

Technology

YouTube executives are encouraging their employees to take Tuesday off or cancel meetings in solidarity with nationwide protests of police violence against African Americans. Streamer, YouTuber, and professional gamer Ninja is joining. (The Information)

Senior Facebook employees are openly criticising Mark Zuckerberg’s refusal to take action over posts by President Trump that rival social media sites censured for “glorifying violence.” Facebook staff have publicly said they are “ashamed” to work at the social media giant, that they “completely disagree with Mark” and that “history will not judge us kindly.” (The Times)

Twitter restricted a tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for violating its policies against glorifying violence, following a similar action taken against President Donald Trump last week. (The Verge)

Smart Links

London Stock Exchange considers shorter trading day. (The Times)

Is Zoom the next Android or the next BlackBerry? (TechCrunch)

How Iceland beat the coronavirus. (New Yorker)

The sharing economy is upended. (NPR)

Universities will never be the same. (Nature)

Joe Biden could formally clinch the Democrats' presidential nomination today. (New York Times)

Good News

Bird sounds: Here are 13 birds that you can hear right now, including the Yellow Billed Cuckoo, Laughing Gull, and Black-Throated Green Warbler. (New York Times)

Food drive:

Did you like the newsletter? Why not subscribe now?