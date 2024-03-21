'Three Cuts'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
A majority of U.S. Latino adults (54%) get their news mostly in English, compared to the 21% who get their news mostly in Spanish.
The CDC has already recorded more cases of measles in the U.S. in 2024 than in the whole of 2023.
Inflation in the UK has fallen to 3.4%, its lowest level since 2021.
