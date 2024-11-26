'Trade War'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
COO Rose Wang says Bluesky is growing so quickly that it is rushing to acquire more servers to handle the load.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work just 3 1/2 days per week and live to be 100 years old.
More than 240,000 South Korean cars are being recalled in Canada and the U.S.
Thank…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.