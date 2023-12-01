Chris Riback's Newsletter
Trial Balloon
Trial Balloon: An Incredible Shrinking GOP House Majority
0:00
-16:58

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's Newsletter
Trial Balloon: An Incredible Shrinking GOP House Majority
What You Need To Hear
Dec 1, 2023
∙ Paid
Share

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) may soon be expelled from the House and the GOP majority gets smaller.

Links we discussed:

Some more links: 

Chris Riback's Newsletter

Trial Balloon

Rise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a new podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan Goddard

Listen on

Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed

Recent Episodes

24:36
Trial Balloon: Thanksgiving Mailbag
27:28
Trial Balloon: Same Car, Different Driver
34:59
Trial Balloon: One Year Out
25:38
Trial Balloon: It's Getting Late Early
28:14
Trial Balloon: It's A Later Problem
25:10
Trial Balloon: Problem Solved
21:55
Trial Balloon: Divided We Fall