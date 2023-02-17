Feb 17 • 24M

Trial Balloon: How Chatbots May Disrupt the 2024 Election

Rise Above the Political Chatter

Rise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a new podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan Goddard

Today’s podcast: Taegan Goddard and I predict that Generative AI -- as seen through ChatGPT -- will play a big role in the 2024 election cycle. We also discuss how Republicans are starting to attack Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and how Democrats are attacking Republicans on their intentions for Social Security and Medicare.

