Share this postTrial Balloon: Split Screenchrisriback.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTrial BalloonTrial Balloon: Split Screen0:00-17:42Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Chris Riback's NewsletterSubscribe to listenTrial Balloon: Split ScreenWhat You Need To HearDec 15, 2023∙ PaidShare this postTrial Balloon: Split Screenchrisriback.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareRepublicans are intent on impeaching President Biden, but a split screen moment depends on whether they have the votes. And Trump's legal strategy is all about delay. Links we discussed:Hunter Biden’s Lawyerly Response Draws AttentionThe General Election Begins in a Few WeeksEach Party Has Its Blind SpotsSome more links:Taegan Goddard's Political WireCh…Share this discussionTrial Balloon: Split Screenchrisriback.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTrial BalloonRise above the political chatter with Trial Balloon, a new podcast from Chris Riback and Taegan GoddardSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent Episodes18:52Trial Balloon: A Dictator for 'Just One Day’Dec 816:58Trial Balloon: An Incredible Shrinking GOP House MajorityDec 124:36Trial Balloon: Thanksgiving MailbagNov 2227:28Trial Balloon: Same Car, Different DriverNov 1734:59Trial Balloon: One Year OutNov 1025:38Trial Balloon: It's Getting Late EarlyNov 328:14Trial Balloon: It's A Later ProblemOct 26
Trial Balloon: Split Screen