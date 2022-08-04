'Walk The Walk'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Drone from mainland China spotted flying over Taiwan hours after Pelosi’s departure, the South China Morning Post reports.
‘Never seen it this bad’: America faces catastrophic teacher shortage, the WaPo reports.
Colleges this fall are no longer treating Covid-19 as an emergency upending their operations, shifting to elim…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.