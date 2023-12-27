'Warmest Year'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
The S&P 500 traded within 14 points of its all-time high of 4,796.56 on Tuesday before ending the day at 4,774.75.
Global banks eliminated more than 60,000 jobs this year.
New Year’s Eve, and its “specialty date” pattern of 1-2-3-1-2-3, are drawing throngs of couples to Las Vegas wedding chapels.
Thank you for subscribing.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.