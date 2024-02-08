'Wildest Dream'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
The Congressional Budget Office says the U.S. federal deficit will climb from $1.6 trillion this year to $2.6 trillion in 2034. Public debt would hit 116% of GDP by 2034.
The U.S. trade deficit with China is at its lowest level since 2010.
Declining EV sales in the UK are being blamed on Rowan Atkinson.
Thank you for subsc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.