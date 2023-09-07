'Your Car Is A Spy'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
A report from UNESCO, the United Nations’ educational and cultural organization, says that overreliance on remote learning technology during the pandemic led to “staggering” education inequality around the world. It was, according to a 655-page report that UNESCO released on Wednesday, a worldwide “ed-tech tragedy.”
Appl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Chris Riback's Newsletterto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.