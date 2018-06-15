Chris Riback's Newsletter
Chris Riback's Conversations
Scott Jennings: What's Happening to the Republican Party?
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -34:07
-34:07

Scott Jennings: What's Happening to the Republican Party?

Jun 15, 2018
Share

For many on the right and left, the question has been “what’s happening to the GOP?”

  • Free Trade? Gone.

  • Budget deficits? No problem

  • Free movement of labor? Not so much.

  • Military war exercises? Who needs’em?

  • Russia as outlaw state? How about Russia in the G8?

I think a more fair – and probably more relevant question: What is the GOP?

And frankly, the question comes more from the right than the left. Bob Corker basically asked it this week on the Senate floor. Conservative writers ask it in columns and tweets. GOP voters ask it, particularly as they primary established conservatives like South Carolina’s Mark Sanford and, perhaps, Alabama’s Martha Roby.

Today I’ll ask it.

Scott Jennings is a political strategist and co-founder of RunSwitch Public Relations in Kentucky. You’ve seen him on CNN, where he is resolutely polite and Republican. Among many roles: He served as Special Assistant to President George W. Bush and Deputy White House Political Director. He worked for Mitt Romney in 2012 and Jeb Bush in the last election. He also has worked on numerous campaigns for his home state Senator, Mitch McConnell. Just this spring he was a Fellow at Harvard’s Institute of Politics.

Chris Riback's Newsletter
Chris Riback's Conversations
What you need to hear: Engaging conversations on today’s most compelling ideas, trends & news
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Dan Perry: Israel, Hamas, and The Big Picture
Ben Rhodes: After the Fall
Jonathan Karl: Front Row at the Trump Show (Live Event)
Mayor Noam Bramson: From Patient Zero to New York as Epicenter
Rep. Steve Israel: Running for President in Time of Coronavirus
Rick Hasen: Can America Run a Fair Election?
Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt: Revisiting “How Democracies Die”
Philip Rucker & Carol Leonnig: A Very Stable Genius